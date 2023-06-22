Bengaluru Society's Bizarre Rules For Maids Sparks Outrage Online

The rules are being slammed online

The Residents' welfare association (RWA) of a society in Bengaluru has urged domestic helps not to use common areas such as "parks, amphitheatre, gazebos" while waiting between their jobs. The circular says that "maids" should instead use the waiting areas.

The circular further said that residents feel "uncomfortable when being surrounded by maids everywhere" and "security is not able to monitor common areas". The text also says, "Cooks, carpenters, plumbers sit on the sofa at the building reception. Most of us have probably stopped sitting on the sofas by now."

Check out the text here:

residents of a bangalore society confusing class and being a classist🤮 pic.twitter.com/0pbeBUpDJc — Vibin Babuurajan 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) June 21, 2023

Since being shared, the rules are being slammed online with many users expressing their displeasure.

"Me, reading the first three sentences: hey that's not bad, why are people complaining? Me, reading the fourth sentence: oh," a user commented.

"Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only," another user wrote.

"Residents may feel uncomfortable when surrounded by maids. Dear residents, I am confident that if we transitioned to a full corporate culture in this domain, you would also not be able to afford maids. Enjoy the privilege until we become a developed country," the third user wrote.

"The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome?

Pathetic," the fourth user commented.

"Please name the society so that we know to avoid it. This RWA needs to be schooled on discrimination," the fifth wrote.