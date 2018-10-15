Delhi Builder Beaten To Death Over Rs 12 Lakh, Three Arrested

The accused kept the builder with them for three hours after beating him up with sticks and then let him go.

Delhi | | Updated: October 15, 2018 21:38 IST
All three accused have been arrested. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 36-year-old builder was beaten to death by three men after he failed to return the money borrowed from one of them, the police said today. 

All three accused have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said Nitin, a resident of Paschim Puri in west Delhi, died on Sunday, hours after he was badly beaten up by the three.

"Nitin had borrowed Rs 12.5 lakh from one Jagdish, who called him to his office and beat him with sticks along with other two. They forcibly took his scooty and got his signatures on the sale letters," the police said.

They kept him with them for three hours and then let him go. He had bruises all over his body when he reached home.

His family took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, an official said.

