Delhi Builder Beaten To Death Over Rs 12 Lakh, Three Arrested

All three accused have been arrested. (Representational)

A 36-year-old builder was beaten to death by three men after he failed to return the money borrowed from one of them, the police said today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said Nitin, a resident of Paschim Puri in west Delhi, died on Sunday, hours after he was badly beaten up by the three.

"Nitin had borrowed Rs 12.5 lakh from one Jagdish, who called him to his office and beat him with sticks along with other two. They forcibly took his scooty and got his signatures on the sale letters," the police said.

They kept him with them for three hours and then let him go. He had bruises all over his body when he reached home.

His family took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, an official said.