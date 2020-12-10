Boy, 17, Arrested In Rajasthan For Allegedly Creating Fake Social Media Profile Of Woman: Cops

The woman, a resident of Greater Kailash, lodged a complaint that someone had created her fake Instagram account using her pictures and was sharing obscene comments and posts about her.

Boy, 17, Arrested In Rajasthan For Allegedly Creating Fake Social Media Profile Of Woman: Cops

The accused was also threatening the complainant, the police said. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended from Rajasthan for allegedly creating a fake profile of a woman on a social media platform and sharing obscene posts about her, police said Wednesday.

During investigation, it was found that the account was being operated from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, a senior police officer said.

"On Monday, the accused was apprehended from Chittorgarh. The mobile phone and sim used in the crime were recovered from his possession," senior police offcial (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Newsbeep

The accused was habitual of making fake profiles on social media and used to send obscene messages and remarks, the police added.

