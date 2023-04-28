Body Of Nigerian Woman, Wrapped In Bedsheets, Found In Flat: Delhi Cops

Investigation into the matter has been launched, the officer said.(Representational)

Body of a Nigerian woman was found at her rented flat in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi on Friday, police said.

The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bedbox, they said, adding locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a two-BHK flat which has been locked.

The flat was opened with the help of a key maker. The body was wrapped with bedsheets in a box of a double bed, a senior police officer said.

He said the woman was identified as Obinoze Alexander. Investigation into the matter has been launched, the officer said.

