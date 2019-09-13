BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal's Odd-Even Scheme, Calls It 'Election Stunt'

The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi between November 4-15. (File photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "harassing" Delhiites by deciding to implement odd-even scheme besides trying to seek credit for declining air pollution in the city which has resulted due to efforts of the Centre, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said on Friday.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel termed the Arvind Kejriwal's announcement an "election stunt".

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that announcement of odd-even scheme is a "publicity gimmick" by Mr Kejriwal. There was no scientific study to support decision of the Chief Minister to implement it, he said.

The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi between November 4-15 to combat air pollution due to crop residue burning in neighbouring states, the chief minister announced on Friday.

Manoj Tiwari claimed that odd-even scheme implemented by the AAP government in 2016 did not yield desired result.

"It was found that the pollution level was higher during odd-even implementation than normal days. So, Kejriwal is launching his campaign to harass people in the name of odd-even scheme," Mr Tiwari said.

Arvind Kejriwal is also trying to seek credit for declining air pollution level in Delhi which has resulted mainly due to efforts of the Centre, he said.

The BJP government at the Centre took various steps including construction of eastern and western peripheral expressways due to which over 60,000 trucks have been diverted out of the city, he said.

"After implementation of BS VI standards for automobiles, pollution in Delhi will decline by 80 per cent," he claimed.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel also slammed Chief Minister's announcement as a "drama".

"Why is Kejriwal doing the drama of odd-even again? It is nothing but an election stunt before Assembly polls."

Efforts of the Centre and the BJP ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi have reduced the pollution levels in Delhi, he asserted.

"People will oppose odd even scheme rolled out by Kejriwal as it will cause them great difficulty," he claimed.

