Odd-Even Car Scheme In Delhi From November 4 To 15: Arvind Kejriwal

The next edition of the odd-even road rationing plan in Delhi will be from November 4 to 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this afternoon.

The scheme, an effort to control the pollution levels in the capital, was introduced in Delhi in 2015. Delhi is ranks high in the list of cities with the world's worst air quality.

In 2016, the odd-even scheme was enforced twice when vehicles having odd and even number plates were allowed to operate on alternate days as the air quality deteriorated.

The odd-even scheme is a part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), emergency measures implemented in phases to combat air pollution.

