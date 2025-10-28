Bike Taxi Rider Arrested For Molesting, Robbing Woman Passenger In Delhi

A 28-year-old bike taxi rider has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger and robbing her after diverting the route towards a secluded stretch in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Ajay Rayal, a resident of Pandav Nagar, was nabbed and the scooter used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, they said.

On October 24, the victim, who had arrived at ISBT Anand Vihar from Uttarakhand's Almora, booked a ride to Khoda Colony around 3.40 pm. However, instead of taking her to the destination, the driver allegedly diverted the route towards a secluded stretch near the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village, a senior police officer said.

Rayal molested her and when she raised an alarm, two people from a nearby jhuggi cluster rushed towards the spot. Seeing them, the accused fled after snatching her bag containing Rs 5,000 and other personal belongings, the officer said.

The accused also tried to snatch her mobile phone and pushed her before escaping, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered.

"During investigation, CCTV footage was thoroughly examined, and it was found that the accused had used a scooter different from the one registered with the taxi aggregator he was using. Technical surveillance and local intelligence helped in tracking his movements," the officer said.

Rayal was later apprehended from Pandav Nagar and the scooter used during the crime was seized.

The police said the accused had dumped the woman's bag after taking out the cash. A CCTV footage showed that the bag was later taken away by a rag picker.

The accused, who has completed Class 12, worked as a taxi rider and lived with his family in Ganesh Nagar, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)