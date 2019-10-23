Always Wanted 'Statehood For Delhi': Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reiterated his demand for a special status for Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today batted for full statehood for Delhi as his party Janata Dal (United) geared up for the state assembly polls due early next year.

Addressing workers of his party, which is the BJP-led NDA ally, the JD(U) president also reiterated his demand for a special status for Bihar, even though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has rejected it.

"Just like we want special status for Bihar, we have always wanted statehood for Delhi," Mr Kumar said.

Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, its alliance with it has remained confined to Bihar and it has been fighting polls outside the state on its own.

The party is eyeing migrant voters from poorvanchal and Bihar to make an impact in the city where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress are key contenders.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.