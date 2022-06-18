Bail For Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Accused Of Corruption, Rejected

A Delhi court has dismissed minister Satyendra Jain's bail plea. He is accused of corruption

A court in Delhi today dismissed the bail plea of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Mr Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him.

"The Bail application is dismissed," the judge said.

The court had reserved order after hearing arguments from Mr Jain as well the Enforcement Directorate.

The probe agency had arrested Satyendar Jain in a corruption case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Satyendar Jain is currently in judicial custody.

After Mr Jain was taken into custody, all the portfolios held by him were allocated to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



