Cash Van Guard Shot Dead Outside ICICI Bank ATM In Delhi, Rs 8 Lakh Looted

Multiple teams have been formed and security cameras are being scanned. (Representational)

A security guard was shot dead and Rs eight lakh looted from an ATM cash van near a flyover in Delhi this evening.

The van was outside an ICICI bank ATM for depositing cash when a man came from behind, fired at the and fled with the cash.

The victim, Jai Singh (55), was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The incident happened near Jagatpur flyover in Wazirabad area around 5 pm.

"The incident occurred when the 4.50-pm cash van arrived at the ATM to deposit cash at the kiosk. Just then, a person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled with the money," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Multiple teams have been formed and CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, police said.