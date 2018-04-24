2 Men Stop Attempt To Rob Cash Van, Shot At By Accused In Delhi's Rohini

The van of CMS company had stopped outside an ATM in Holambi Kalan village to replenish it with cash. While the cashier, Baran Singh, went inside the ATM, the security guard, Tara Chand, stood beside him, police said.
At that point, two bike-borne men, wearing helmets, came there. They first fired at Mr Chand, who sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He also fired in retaliation.
Seeing the accused, the cashier pulled down the shutter of the ATM in order to save himself. While he was pulling the shutter down, the accused also opened fire at him and the bullet injured his hand, police said.
The injured guard fired in the air to scare the accused away who fled the spot without robbing the cash van. The cashier had Rs 15 lakh with him, they said.
Police was trying to determine whether the accused were following the cash van from a distance.