Men On Bikes Loot Cash Van In UP's Mirzapur, Shoot At 4, Guard Dead

The entire incident was captured by security cameras.

In a shocking incident of day-light crime in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur today, at last four men on motorcycles shot one guard, two cashiers, and another person in front of a bank, and fled with a cash box they snatched from a vehicle. The cashier who was in the van carrying the cash said the box had Rs 39 lakh.

The guard died during treatment, and the other three are still under medical care.

The entire incident was captured by security cameras.

A CCTV clip showed a man wearing a helmet sauntering around the van, which was parked on the side of the road with the armed guard standing outside as some men, presumably bank employees, opened the van's back door. Suddenly, another man wearing a helmet appeared in the frame and shot the guard in the back at close range. Others scrambled, the man standing in wait pulled out a gun and snatched a backpack from one of the men in the van, as another man pulled out a big box from the back of the van, and all of them fled the spot.

The guard could be seen lying on the road and trying to get up. He is later helped to his feet by onlookers who ferry the injured to a hospital in battery-powered rickshaws.

Top police officers, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police, and Additional SP, reached the spot with heavy police force to investigate the scene of the crime.

The SP said that the men attempted to rob the van, and it is still being ascertained how much cash has been looted.

The Incident occurred in front of the Axis Bank located in Beltar of Katra Kotwali area.