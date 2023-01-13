On CCTV, Man With Guns In Both Hands Loots Rs 10 Lakh From ATM Cash Van

The man also shot the ATMs security guard, Udaypal Singh (55), who was declared dead at a hospital.

CCTV footage shows a masked man looting Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint from a cash van outside an ICICI Bank ATM in North Delhi's Wazirabad flyover on Tuesday evening.

The man also shot the ATM's security guard, Udaypal Singh (55), who was declared dead at a hospital.

A video shows two officials carrying a cash bag from the van to deposit the money in the machine. At 4.44 pm, a man wearing a mask slowly walks up to the parked van. Minutes later, the van's door is flung open as the driver jumps out and runs away as the masked man shoots the security guard.

Armed with guns in both hands, the man then turns to the two officials inside the ATM kiosk just as they try to escape. He gestures to them to go back into the kiosk and bring out the cash bag.

One of the men drags the bag out of the ATM and quickly escapes. The robber picks the bag up and walks away with a gun still in his hand.

According to the police, the man stole Rs 10.78 lakh in cash and a search is on to catch him.

