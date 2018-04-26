11 Lakh Looted From ATM Cash Van In Delhi, Guard And Cashier Shot Dead The attackers managed to flee with the cash box from the van which had Rs 11 lakh.

85 Shares EMAIL PRINT The attackers fired at the cashier and the security guard about 18 to 20 times, police said. New Delhi: A cashier of an ATM cash van and the security guard who was travelling with him were shot dead this afternoon in New Delhi when two men on a motorcycle fired at them.



The attackers, who came on a black motorcycle, managed to flee with the cash box from the van which had Rs 11 lakh.



The attackers fired at the cashier and the security guard about 18 to 20 times, police said.



They were wearing helmets to hide their faces.



The incident took place in Narela in north Delhi.



This is the second such incident in just two days in Narela. On Tuesday, two men on a motorcycle had tried to rob an ATM cash van but failed. The attackers had shot the guard and the custodian of the cash van, but the custodian still managed to close the shutter of the ATM, due to which the robbery bid was foiled. The ATM had around 87 lakhs in it.



The custodian and the guard were admitted to a hospital.





A cashier of an ATM cash van and the security guard who was travelling with him were shot dead this afternoon in New Delhi when two men on a motorcycle fired at them.The attackers, who came on a black motorcycle, managed to flee with the cash box from the van which had Rs 11 lakh.The attackers fired at the cashier and the security guard about 18 to 20 times, police said.They were wearing helmets to hide their faces.The incident took place in Narela in north Delhi. This is the second such incident in just two days in Narela. On Tuesday, two men on a motorcycle had tried to rob an ATM cash van but failed. The attackers had shot the guard and the custodian of the cash van, but the custodian still managed to close the shutter of the ATM, due to which the robbery bid was foiled. The ATM had around 87 lakhs in it.The custodian and the guard were admitted to a hospital. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter