At 15 Degrees, Delhi Records October's Lowest Minimum Temperature In 3 Years

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the lowest October reading in three years.

The city last recorded a lower minimum temperature on October 27, 2023, when the minimum settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 1.9 degrees below normal at 15.3 degrees Celsius.

Palam recorded 15.5 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 15.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.

The Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 168 in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius, with a mainly cloudy sky forecast for the day.

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