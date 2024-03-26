Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Did Not Affect Public Services: Delhi Government

The government has urged people not to be misled by any fear-mongering. (File)

Amid continued Aam Admi Party (AAP) protests, Delhi government's Secretary of Planning Department Niharika Rai said on Tuesday public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies are "not affected" following reports that after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal such services will be "stopped."

The official also said that people should not be misled by fear-mongering or malicious disinformation in this regard.

"Public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies are not affected by the arrest of the Chief Minister. All public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies currently given by the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall continue uninterrupted. People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard," said a press note issued by Ms Rai.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that despite being in the custody of Enforcement Directorate, Mr Kejriwal issued a second order on Tuesday instructing Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address health issues in the national capital.

At a press conference, the AAP leader said, "Despite being in ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it."

"The Chief Minister has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has issued me a direction in this regard. In his direction, he said that free medicines are not available in some of the Delhi hospitals and mohalla clinics. Besides, free tests are also not being conducted in some of them. He has directed me to solve these issues," he added.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal last Thursday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. On Friday, he was remanded to the ED custody for seven days.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Mr Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5 last year, the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

