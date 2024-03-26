LIVE Updates: BJP vs AAP Protests In Delhi Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party is protesting in the national capital seeking the release of its chief Arvind Kejriwal. The protesters planned to gherao the prime minister's residence but were detained outside party headquarters and dragged into buses. The Delhi Police has increased security along the roads leading to the PM's residence. Gates of multiple Delhi Metro stations like Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat were closed for security reasons, officials said.

Here are the LIVE updates on AAP's protest in Delhi:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 26, 2024 12:28 (IST) In Pics: BJP Protests Against Arvind Kejriwal Demanding His Resignation



Mar 26, 2024 12:26 (IST) In Pics: AAP Workers Detained During Protest At Patel Chowk Metro Station

