LIVE Updates: 'Where Is Money?': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Slams Probe Agency

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: The chief minister is in ED custody till March 28.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor policy scam case in Delhi High Court.

In a press statement, Mr Kejriwal's wife Sunita questioned where the money from the "so-called" liquor policy scam. "The ED has conducted over 250 raids in the so-called liquor policy scam. No money was found in the multiple raids. They raided Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and us. Where is the money from this so-called scam? My husband will reveal the truth about it in Delhi in the court tomorrow," she said.

The bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after hearing the initial argument by the two sides had passed over the matter for a hearing later in the day. Mr Kejriwal's counsel, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi questioned the agency's "delaying tactics" after

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said the ED got a copy of Mr Kejriwal's petition only yesterday and sought three weeks' time to file a detailed reply.

The hearing in the matter has resumed.

Here are the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal's petition in court:

Mar 27, 2024 12:21 (IST) "A sitting CM has been arrested to influence the elections. Arrests should only be made when it is really needed. Were the requirements of PMLA section 19 (arrest) complied with or was the arrest made without it," Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Mar 27, 2024 12:19 (IST) Enforcement Directorate News Live: "PMLA Not Complied With": Arvind Kejriwal's Lawyer In Court

Abhishek Manu Singhvi says the Section 50 of PMLA was not complied with and the proceeds of the crime are not being paid attention to while the chief minister was arrested without recording a statement.

Mar 27, 2024 12:17 (IST) Delhi Excise Policy Case Live: CBI To Seek Arvind Kejriwal's Custody After ED Custody Ends: Sources

According to sources, the CBI will seek Arvind Kejriwal's custody after ED's custody end tomorrow. The ED will produce Kejriwal in the court tomorrow after the custody ends and seek further time.

Mar 27, 2024 12:13 (IST) ED Arrest Arvind kejriwal Live: "No Money Found,"Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Hit Out At Scam Allegations

"The ED has conducted over 250 raids in the so-called liquor policy scam. No money was found in the multiple raids. They raided Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and us. Where is the money from this so-called scam? My husband will reveal the truth about it in Delhi in the court tomorrow," she said.



Mar 27, 2024 12:05 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal's Petition In Court: Arvind Kejriwal's Lawyer Seeks His Release Today

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer asks for the Delhi Chief Minister to be released today on interim bail. "Both arrest and remand are wrong," he said.

Judge says he needs to hear the other side too but assure Mr Kejriwal's lawyer that the question of release will be taken up today.

Mar 27, 2024 11:52 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Hearing In Arvind Kejriwal's Court Petition Resumes



Mar 27, 2024 11:47 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Arvind Kejriwal's Wife To Issue Statement Soon

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will issue a press statement at 12pm today. On Tuesday, Sunita Kejriwal met with the Delhi Chief Minister at the ED office on March 21. In an earlier press conference, Ms Kejriwal read out a statement by the chief minister after he was arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

Mar 27, 2024 11:27 (IST) WATCH: Delhi Minister Protest Outside Delhi Assembly



#WATCH | Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi

along with AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate pic.twitter.com/uxBKlGiDnu - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Mar 27, 2024 11:25 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ED Asks For 3 Weeks Time To Respond To Arvind Kejriwal's Petition

The Enforcement Directorate urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file reply to a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said the "bulky" petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks' time should be given to bring their stand on record. For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said.