"He'll Reveal Where Money Of So-Called Liquor Scam Is": Arvind Kejriwal Wife

Arvind Kejriwal will make a big revelation in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam that has roiled the Aam Aadmi Party and led to the Chief Minister's arrest just weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said Wednesday morning.

Mrs Kejriwal said the Chief Minister - arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week and remanded to judicial custody till April 9 - would reveal the location of "money from the so-called liquor scam". She also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over attacks on Mr Kejriwal after he issued directions to Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, the city's Public Works and Health Ministers.

"Arvindji told me that in the past two years they (referring to probe agencies like the ED) conducted 250 raids in this so-called liquor policy case. He told me that they are searching for the money from this so-called scam... but so far they have not recovered a single paise of illegal money," she said.

"They raided (ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish) Sisodia... they raided (Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Singh... they raided (former Health Minister Satyendar) Jain. But they did not find even one paise."

"They raided us (Mr Kejriwal's home) also and found only Rs 73,000. So where is all this money from the so-called liquor scam? Arvindji has said he will reveal everything in court (tomorrow)."

"The whole country will bear witness. He said he has proof," she said, hailing the Chief Minister as a "brave, truthful, and honest patriot". Mrs Kejriwal also said her husband had given her a message to the people of Delhi. "He said, 'My body is in jail... but my spirit is with all of you'."