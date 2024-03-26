'Encourage Fair, Transparent Legal Process': US On Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

The United States government is monitoring reports of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and has encouraged its Indian counterpart to ensure "a fair, transparent, and timely legal process" for the jailed Delhi Chief Minister and opposition leader, a State Department spokesperson told Reuters this week.

The US' response comes days after Germany's Foreign Office stressed that Mr Kejriwal, like any other Indian citizen facing charges, was entitled to a fair and impartial trial.

"We assume and expect that standards relating to independence of judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case," a German government spokesperson said Friday.

The Indian government reacted strongly to the comment, summoning the German envoy and labelling the Foreign Office spokesperson's remark "blatant interference in internal matters".

The Enforcement Directorate took Mr Kejriwal into custody last week - in dramatic circumstances after a Delhi court refused protection from arrest - following a late-night raid at his residence.