'No Level-Playing Field For Us': Opposition On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The INDIA Opposition bloc has announced a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan next Sunday to protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor policy case. Mr Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday has prompted the Opposition parties to come together in solidarity. Even Delhi Congress leaders, who have been bitter rivals of the AAP leader, have now joined the agitation against his arrest.

At a joint press meet this afternoon, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said there is anger among the people over the manner in which Mr Kejriwal was arrested. "The Prime Minister is using probe agencies to scare politicians and eliminate the Opposition. Whether it is Hemant Soren in Jharkhand or Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, false cases are being filed against everyone," he said.

Mr Rai said that Delhi has been turned into a fortress to prevent protests by AAP leaders. "Arvind Kejriwal's family has been placed under house arrest. The AAP headquarters was sealed yesterday even as the model code of conduct is in place and we are preparing for the elections. The Congress's accounts have been seized. Now, India's oldest party is not able to run a campaign for the polls."

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, too, hit out at the BJP. "Is this democracy? There's no level-playing field for us. You are arresting elected Chief Ministers, seizing accounts for India's oldest political party. "Our leader Rahul Gandhi has waged a battle to save democracy. The Congress will not step back at this point," he said.

CPM leader Rajeev Kunwar said leaders of all INDIA allies will come together on March 31. "We appeal to the people of Delhi, we will not tolerate attacks on democracy."

Mr Rai said they will ask for permission from local authorities for the rally. "It would be alarming for democracy if we don't get permission." The Delhi Congress chief said they are hopeful that the authorities would allow them to hold the rally.