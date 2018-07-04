Your Blame Game Is Over, Start Developing Delhi: Ajay Maken Tells BJP-AAP

Ajay Maken said AAP and BJP should now start developing Delhi (PTI)

The Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the centre has done away with all the possibilities of a "blame game" between the BJP and the AAP and the two parties should now ensure that the development of the national capital, which was "stalled" for years, should start again, the Congress said today.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court today held that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal did not have independent decision-making powers and that he was bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

"Since the apex court has clarified about the powers in Delhi, we hope that the development, which has been stalled ever since the Congress was voted out of power over four years ago, will start again," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken told PTI.

He said the Lt Governor and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should stop the "blame game" now and develop Delhi as the Congress did during its 15-year rule (1998-2013).

The Supreme Court decision is a major victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which has been in a constant tug of war with the LG over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive.