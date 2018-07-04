Real Power Lies With Elected Government, Says Supreme Court, Huge AAP Win

The Lieutenant Governor must act harmoniously with the Delhi government and must not be obstructionist, the Supreme Court has ruled.
In what Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called a "restoration of democracy", the court also said the Lt Governor and the council of ministers must attempt to settle any matter by discussion.
Reading out the verdict in a long-running power tussle between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said: "Obeying the constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility."
The relationship between Centre and the state government should be healthy, Chief Justice Misra said.