Arvind Kejriwal Told To Appear In Court Over Retweet Targeting BJP

The Delhi court said Arvind Kejriwal should get a bail bond

A court in Delhi on Saturday told Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on December 13 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for retweeting a video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja will also give an order on framing of charges against Mr Kejriwal on the same date. He has been told to give a bail bond.

"It is pertinent to note that the accused has not taken bail till date. Accordingly, the matter is adjourned for furnishing bail bonds as well as framing of formal notice under Section 251 CrPC on December 13," the court said.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, the founder of a social media page called "I Support Narendra Modi", against Mr Kejriwal for allegedly re-tweeting a video posted by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

Mr Sankrityayan alleged a "number of false and defamatory allegations were made" in the video titled "BJP IT Cell Part II", which Mr Kejriwal allegedly re-tweeted.

"The complainant alleged that the allegations made against him in the video are false, malicious and defamatory. It has lowered the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society. So far no proof has been tendered on the allegations," Mr Sankrityayan's complaint said.

He said Mr Kejriwal re-tweeted the video from his Twitter account without checking its authenticity.

Mr Kejriwal's legal team, however, argued that Mr Rathee, who posted the video, is not an accused but the chief minister has been made an accused in the complaint.

The sessions court had earlier dismissed an application filed by Mr Kejriwal challenging summons issued to him by a magistrate court.