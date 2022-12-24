Arvind Kejriwal To Go For Vipassana Session, To Return On Jan 1

In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practise Vipassana for 10 days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced he is going for Vipassana meditation, while advising people to go for it once.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

It was not immediately clear as to where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo would practise Vipassana. Mr Kejriwal, a regular practitioner of Vipassana, has made use of the technique with sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in the past.

In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practise Vipassana for 10 days. The next year, he went to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and to Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh.

"Today, I am going for Vipassana meditation. I try and go for it once a year. I will return on January 1. Around 100 years back, Lord Buddha had taught this knowledge. Have you practised Vipassana? If not, you should definitely do it once. It has a lot of physical, mental and spiritual benefit. Good luck to all," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.

आज विपासना साधना के लिये जा रहा हूँ। साल में एक बार जाने की कोशिश करता हूँ। 1 जनवरी को लौटूँगा



कई सौ साल पहले भगवान बुद्ध ने ये विद्या सिखाई थी। क्या आपने विपासना की है? अगर नहीं, तो एक बार ज़रूर कीजिए। मानसिक, शारीरिक और आध्यात्मिक बहुत लाभ होता है।



सबका मंगल हो! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2022

The AAP chief had taken a break for practising Vipassana after a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)