Delhi Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike. He Was Escaping A Fight

The victim tried to flee the spot but was hit by a speeding motorcycle according to the eye witnesses, a senior officer said.

Delhi | | Updated: January 19, 2019 00:04 IST
He was taken to a nearby hospital but died due to his injuries (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A man fleeing from attackers was killed when he ran into an motorcycle in Shahdara district's Anand Vihar area, the police said Friday.

The victim Manish and his friends got into a brawl with a rival group on Thursday night, police said.

As the situation got out of control, Manish tried to flee the spot but was hit by a speeding motorcycle according to the eye witnesses, a senior officer said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but died due to his injuries, the officer added.

A case has been registered and five persons were arrested, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said.

The officer said both the groups were in an inebriated state when the scuffle broke out over a petty matter.

