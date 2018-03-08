All-Women Patrolling Squad Launched In Delhi Police on Wednesday said the initiative was conceived with twin objectives -- to give security and comfort to women and girls on roads, public places, outside schools, metro stations, parks and colleges in south Delhi, and to motivate policewomen.

On the eve of International Women's Day, the Delhi Police has launched an all-women patrolling squad to protect women from cat-callers and instil a sense of confidence among women.



Police on Wednesday said the initiative was conceived with twin objectives -- to give security and comfort to women and girls on roads, public places, outside schools, metro stations, parks and colleges in south Delhi, and to motivate policewomen.



"The initiative is aimed at motivating 'female police personnel' by making the system more inclusive for them and putting them as a pro-active front of field policing. All in all, it is an effort to provide additional safeguards to women in south Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS.



"The women patrolling squad has been equipped with bikes with four riding gear, a gypsy with a women police officer as a driver and in charge to lead the patrol team, wireless sets, protection team and firearms.



"The squad is a force multiplier for ensuring safety and security of women while commuting on roads and at public places."



The squad was launched in the form of a 'road trip' from Sarojni Nagar to Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. The squad was joined by many policewomen, female students of the Delhi University and famous rider Roshni Misbah, popularly known as 'hijabi-biker'.



The policewomen and officers were given specialised training in maintaining and riding the vehicles, weapon handling, firing and unarmed combat. It will put a check on the anti-social elements and create a more women-friendly police, Mr Baaniya said.



"Women move around the city at all times. In this scenario, it was thought appropriate to have more women police officers on the roads to instil a sense of confidence among women."



