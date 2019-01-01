All Delhi Metro Lines, Except Red, To Have First Coach Reserved For Women

The same system will be introduced on Red Line too, once it is extended up to Ghaziabad. (File)

To bring uniformity across the network, the first coach in the moving direction of Delhi metro trains will be reserved for women on all corridors, except for the Red Line, Delhi Metro officials said on Monday.

Till now, the first and the last coaches in trains were alternately used as 'ladies' coach', depending on the up and down line.

"The first and the last coach at the terminal stations of Line 1 (Red Line-Dislhad Garden to Rithala), Line 5 (Green Line- Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh), Line 6 (Violet Line- Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), Line 7 (Pink Line-Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pkt-1 & Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar) and Line 8 (Magenta Line- Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West) were alternately used as ladies' coach on the up and and down lines respectively," the DMRC said in a statement.

The new system has been introduced to ensure more convenience to commuters and maintain uniformity among all the metro stations across the DMRC network.

The same system will soon be introduced on the Red Line, too, once it is extended up to Ghaziabad, a DMRC official said.

"Necessary announcements in the trains and at stations regarding this will be made to ensure smooth transition to the new arrangement. Also, the floor graphics and the 'Women Only' hanging signs are being removed and fixed at all the stations of these lines," he said.