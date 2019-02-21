4 Arrested In Delhi For Stealing 150 Mobiles From Flipkart Delivery Hub

A complaint was received from a certified investigation expert of Flipkart's security team (File Photo)

Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing 150 mobile phones from online shopping portal Flipkart's delivery hub at Delhi's Alipur, police said today.

A complaint was received from Maan Singh, a certified vigilance investigation expert of Flipkart's security team, on February 19 that the mobile phones, being transported from their delivery hub to a warehouse at Binola, Bilaspur, were stolen, a police official said.

A case was registered and investigation was undertaken, he said.

"Four members of a gang were arrested from Dwarka area, including gang leader Santosh Kumar, leading to the recovery of 30 multi-brand new mobile phones from their possession," said the officer.

The accused, Santosh Kumar, Brijmohan, Akhilesh and Ranjit, are drivers by profession with different transport companies in Delhi, he said.

Santosh Kumar and Brijmohan were found involved in a theft case of a similar nature registered at Fursatganj police station in Uttar Pradesh in which they had stolen more than 100 sugar sacks from a container carrying public distribution ration, the officer said.

Thirty stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from the gang, he added.