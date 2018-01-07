After Season's Coldest Day, Delhi Gets Sunny Afternoon And Some Respite

The national capital recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest temperature, yesterday.
Delhi savoured a sun-washed afternoon which pushed the mercury to 20.7 degrees Celsius. The city had a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius.
Poor visibility affected the movement of trains. 50 of them were late, 16 rescheduled and 39 cancelled till 6 pm, a senior railway official said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)