After Season's Coldest Day, Delhi Gets Sunny Afternoon And Some Respite

Delhi savoured a sun-washed afternoon which pushed the mercury to 20.7 degrees Celsius. The city had a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi | | Updated: January 07, 2018 22:12 IST
Delhi recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest temperature, on Saturday (PTI)

New Delhi:  Foggy and cold conditions prevailed in the city though the minimum temperature rose marginally.

The national capital recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest temperature, yesterday.

Poor visibility affected the movement of trains. 50 of them were late, 16 rescheduled and 39 cancelled till 6 pm, a senior railway official said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent.

The weatherman forecast a clear sky with moderate fog tomorrow morning and mist during daytime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

