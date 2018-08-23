After Two Leaders Quit, Arvind Kejriwal's Charisma Losing Sheen, Says BJP

Two senior leaders have quit Arvind Kejriwal's party, AAP, within a span of a week

The BJP and the Congress on Wednesday said the charisma of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is vanishing after AAP leaders Ashish Khetan and Ashutosh quit the party in a span of a week.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the Aam Aadmi Party may "vanish" before the next Delhi assembly election.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a one-time wonder whose charisma is fast losing its sheen among the people of Delhi and the leaders of his own party. It now appears that by the time of next Vidhan Sabha election in 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party will vanish from the political horizon," Mr Tiwari said in a statement.

Mr Khetan quit the AAP on Tuesday within a week of exit of another key face, Ashutosh, plunging the party into more trouble.

"To fulfil his political ambitions, Arvind Kejriwal brought together a rabble of politically ambitious activists most of whom had no political ideology and with the passage of time this gathering converted into a dangal arena," the BJP said.

The Delhi Congress also criticised the AAP's national convenor.

"Within six years of forming the party, most of the old guards, founding members of AAP have left. Obviously something is terribly wrong within the party," Delhi Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted.

On a Facebook post, Mr Khetan, 46, said, "For the past two years I have been plagued with self doubt and the question of whether I wanted to continue in electoral politics. Early this year I made my decision to quit active politics after much deliberation and in consultation with family and close friends."

Sources said the discontentment among senior leaders grew after the AAP nominated city-based businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi, along with senior leader Sanjay Singh.