Now AAP's Ashish Khetan Gives Exit Vibes, Days After Ashutosh Quit

Ashish Khetan had quit the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission in April.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashish Khetan's tweet this morning hints at another loss for Arvind Kejriwal's party just days after Ashutosh's exit. In the post, Ashish Khetan says he is "not involved in active politics" but stops short of making any announcement.

Ashutosh resigned on August 15 Independence Day citing a "very, very personal reason". Today, Ashish Khetan, 46, indicated that he, too, was opting out but left room for speculation with the comment: "Rest is all extrapolation".

I am completely focussed on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation. https://t.co/uAPQh8Nba3 — Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) August 22, 2018

"I had resigned from DDC in April, to join the legal profession. That is all. Not interested in rumours," Mr Khetan tweeted

Ashish Khetan, an investigative journalist, joined AAP in 2014 and contested the national election from the New Delhi constituency in the capital but lost to the BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi.

He was appointed vice chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, an advisory body attached to the Delhi Government.

In April, he quit the post, saying he was joining the legal profession.

Like Ashutosh, Ashish Khetan was also counted among the closest aides of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a member of AAP's top leadership.

Last week, Mr Kejriwal said he would not accept Ashutosh's resignation and tweeted: "How can we ever accept your resignation? Not in this lifetime."

But Ashutosh remained firm on his exit. He had announced his resignation in a tweet that took AAP by surprise.

Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

Ashutosh, too, contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and lost. In January, after seven eminent professionals turned down AAP's offer of Rajya Sabha seats, there was a buzz that the senior journalist was being considered for a slot.

But the party's final choice - senior leader Sanjay Singh, Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta - reportedly upset several leaders.

Kumar Vishwas, a founder member of the party, had quit the party days later, protesting that he was being "punished for speaking the truth."

The AAP leadership has changed drastically in the six years since it debuted in Indian politics with the promise of ending corruption. Two other founder members, Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, were expelled in 2015 on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.