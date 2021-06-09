Affordable, Quality Housing Gets Priority In Draft Delhi Master Plan 2041

The plan has been prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) (File)

Affordable rental housing, residential areas with complete facilities and small format housing will be some of the key focus areas of housing development in the national capital, according to the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041.

The draft master plan, which has been placed in the public domain to invite objections and suggestions from common citizens, will facilitate Delhi's development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development over the next 20 years. It has been prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The plan aims to provide improved availability of housing options through affordable rental housing, enhanced built environment, safety and quality of life in old and unplanned areas, according to the document.

Laying down the roadmap for housing supply in the national capital, the draft says that future housing supply shall be met through large scale development of sectors in Delhi's greenfield areas using the land pooling model. Identified land pooling areas have the potential to develop 17-20 lakh dwelling units.

It cites how metropolitan cities across the world maintain a diversified rental housing stock providing residents and migrants tenure flexibility, geographical mobility and affordability.

"Given the high cost of land in developed parts of the city, this also ensures availability of housing for a variety of income groups closer to their workplaces, thereby minimising trip distances," it states.

A paradigm shift is envisaged in the supply scenario, with the private sector leading the development or redevelopment of housing over the plan period, it added.

"Public agencies shall play the role of a ''facilitator'' and ensure ease of doing business, through appropriate regulatory environment," the draft states.

On rental housing, it says, "A mix of rental options such as affordable rentals with controlled rents, market rental units, rent-to-own models may be explored. Public agencies may also consider bringing their unsold/vacant public housing stock into the rental market to ensure utilisation of such assets," it says.

Talking about Affordable Public Rental Housing (APRH), the plan proposes that DDA and other concerned public agencies may take up such projects on public lands close to activity centres (industrial areas, educational hubs, etc.) to improve the availability of affordable rental stock.

"The large number of EWS housing units created as part of group housing projects provide opportunities to improve the availability of affordable rental housing stock. Suitable models may be explored for facilitating the same. Employer Housing projects of government agencies may be exempted from provision of EWS housing after approval of competent authority," it says.