AAP Lawmaker Writes To Amit Shah Over Delhi Cops' Assault On Driver Case

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh has written to Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to take strict action in the incident in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in which a three-wheeler driver and his son were "thrashed" by some policemen after he allegedly attacked a personnel of the force with a sword.

In the letter to Mr Shah, the AAP legislator said, "I hope the home minister looks into the law-and-order situation in the national capital and take strict steps so that such incidents do not recur."

He also urged the home minister to take action against the police personnel involved in the incident.

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the three-wheeler driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar went viral on social media.

In one of the purported videos, the three-wheeler driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver and his son with batons.

The police said the altercation between took place after the three-wheeler driver's vehicle collided with a police van and eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle.

In a video from late on Sunday night, an ACP-rank officer could be seen being chased by protesters outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station. He had gone there to pacify the protesters.

A large number of people, particularly from the Sikh community, gathered outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station on Monday night, demanding sacking of all policemen who allegedly thrashed the three-wheeler driver.

Three policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter, police said.

Security has been beefed up in the area in view of the tense situation. Cross FIRs have been registered based on the statements of the police personnel and the three-wheeler driver and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Kumar Agarwal is separately conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.