'Provoked By Driver': Delhi Police's Report After Viral Video Of Fight

Mukherjee Nagar News: A fight between policemen and a tempo driver in Delhi.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted a detailed report to the Union Home Ministry on the incident in which a group of policemen "thrashed" a three-wheeler driver after he allegedly attacked a cop with a sword in the northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

The report, according to sources, states that the three-wheeler driver provoked the policemen which led to the clash. While there is a mention of the three police personnel suspended for their "unprofessional conduct", a policeman who tried to control the situation by trying to overpower the driver earned praise in the report. The policeman can be seen in civilian clothes in a video of the incident.

The report is learnt to be broadly based on contents of two FIRs registered by Delhi Police -- one by the tempo driver and the other by the policeman who suffered an injury on his head.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Sirsa separately met union home secretary over the issue on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, the Union Home Ministry sought a report from the Delhi Police after the incident snowballed into a major political row.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal take strict action against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted the driver. His Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh termed the incident "shameful".

The Congress and BJP demanded a fair probe into the incident and the SAD sought dismissal of the officers.

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the driver, and the policemen went viral on social media.

In one of the purported videos, the driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver and his son with batons.

The police said the altercation took place after the driver's vehicle collided with a police van. Eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle, the police said.