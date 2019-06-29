'AAP Has Become A Laughing Stock', Says BJP's JP Nadda At Party Meet

BJP's JP Nadda told party workers in Delhi to prepare for the assembly election next year

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party has become "a laughing stock" and the BJP is confident of forming government in Delhi.

Addressing the party's Delhi unit leaders on the second day of the state working committee's meeting, he asked them to work together for the Delhi elections, due early next year.

In reference to the 2015 assembly elections when the AAP won 67 out of the 70 seats, Mr Nadda said the people of Delhi have now started realising what AAP leaders have actually done.

"They (AAP) have become a laughing stock. Delhi, being the national capital, needs a leadership which has a serious vision for the city," he said.

Mr Nadda said people are not happy with the Arvind Kejriwal government. "I am fully confident that we will succeed in Delhi," the BJP leader said.

In his 30-minute speech, Mr Nadda listed the welfare schemes of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated the BJP's Delhi unit for its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which party won all the seven seats in national capital.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the AAP has "failed to address acute water crisis" in the city and his party has prepared a detailed plan to address the problem.

Senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, VK Malhotra, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans and Kuljeet Chahal were present at the meeting.

