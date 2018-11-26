AAP Did More In Delhi Than PM Did In Gujarat In 12 Years: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Gujarat model of development (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday claimed the AAP government in the national capital did "much more" than what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in Gujarat in the last 12 years.

Mr Kejriwal made the remarks on the sixth foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Congratulating party workers and supporters, he said the AAP's political revolution against corruption and communalism is going on despite obstacles.

"The people of Delhi are proud of their honest chief minister. I want to ask the people of the country if they feel the same about their prime minister," Mr Kejriwal said.

He hit out at the BJP-led NDA government over alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal and Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi leaving the country.

Targeting the Gujarat model of development, the Delhi chief minister said, "I challenge... the AAP government in Delhi did much more than he (Narendra Modi) did in Gujarat in 12 years," he said.

"The AAP's political journey began on this day six years ago. The political revolution against corruption and communalism is going on despite obstacles," the chief minister tweeted.