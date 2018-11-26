Aam Aadmi Party A 'Political Revolution': Arvind Kejriwal On Party Anniversary

Arvind Kejriwal thanked all its supporters, workers on Aam Aadmi Party's 6th Anniversary.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked party workers on the sixth year of its founding and said the "political revolution" was moving forward to rid the nation of corruption, communalism, and casteism.

"Aam Aadmi Party's journey began six years ago on this very day. This political revolution is moving forward to rid the nation of corruption, communalism, and casteism, with the support of lakhs of workers and well-wishers who have worked selflessly," he said in a tweet.

The party also thanked all its supporters for being with it throughout the "ups and downs in the six years".

AAP was formally launched on this day in 2012. It made its electoral debut in the 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly polls.