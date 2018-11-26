Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Rajasthan Today

Campaigning for Rajasthan polls is at its peak is with PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in the state today (File)

Campaigning for the December 7 assembly election in Rajasthan is set to hit top gear today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing pubic rallies in various parts of the state.

While PM Modi will be addressing rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota, Rahul Gandhi will begin the tour of poll-bound Rajasthan by visiting the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, followed by a visit to Pushkar Sarovar. After that he will leave for Pokhran in Jaisalmer where he will address a public meeting.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be covering Rajakheda, Basedi (both in Dholpur) and Virat Nagar (in Jaipur) assembly constituencies in Rajasthan while Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath will address a public meeting in Pokhran.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from Rajasthan: