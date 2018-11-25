On 'Nobody Knows About PM's Father' Remark, Congress Leader Said This

Former Union minister Vilas Muttemwar reportedly said this during a party meeting in Rajasthan.

After Congress leaders Raj Babbar and CP Joshi, another party member has added to the party's embarrassment with his alleged remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

A video of a party meeting in Rajasthan showed former Union minister Vilas Muttemwar reportedly saying, "Who knew you (Modi) before you became the PM. Even now, nobody knows the name of your father, but everybody knows the name of (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi's father."

But Mr Muttemwar told PTI that the video in circulation was distorted.

"It was an internal party meeting yesterday. The person who shot the video distorted it and posted it online," the former minister, who hails from Vidarbha region, said.

Mr Babbar had likened the falling rupee to the age of PM Modi's mother, after Mr Joshi's remark on the PM and Union minister Uma Bharti.

"Before becoming PM, Narendra Modi used to say that the value of the rupee has fallen to a level where it is almost the same as the age of the then-PM (Manmohan Singh). Now, it is inching towards the age of Modis respected mother," Mr Babbar had said.

The PM's mother, Heeraben Modi, is 98.

On Thursday, Mr Joshi had reportedly said that PM Modi, union minister Uma Bharti and Hindu activist Sadhvi Ritambhara are from "lower castes" and know nothing about Hinduism. He said only the Brahmins know of Hinduism.