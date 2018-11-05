AAP Demands Manoj Tiwari's Arrest After Chaos At Bridge Inauguration

Manoj Tiwari alleged that he was manhandled and pushed at the bridge opening programme.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded the arrest of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari for "rioting" and "posing a threat" to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's security. Mr Tiwari's supporters had allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP members and police at the inaugural event of the newly-built Signature Bridge on Sunday.

The BJP leader was upset about not being invited to the inauguration despite being member of Parliament from the area. AAP's Atishi Marlena alleged Mr Tiwari had gone to the venue for "rioting".

"Police was directly or indirectly involved in it and allowed Tiwari and his supporters to reach the stage where the chief minister and other ministers were present, thus posing a threat to their security," she said.

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said a party worker, who was injured in Sunday's incident, has filed a police complaint. The Delhi government is also exploring legal options in view of the Delhi police's "failure" to keep "BJP's hooligans" away from the venue, he added.

On Sunday, BJP said that AAP MLA Amantullah Khan used abusive language and pushed Mr Tiwari.