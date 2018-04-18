AAP's Ashish Khetan Quits Delhi Advisory Body, Explains Why

Mr Khetan, a journalist-turned-politician and a trusted aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was appointed the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, an advisory body of the AAP government, three years ago. The DDC is headed by Arvind Kejriwal.
"I have resigned as VC, DDC, with effect from April 16. During the past three years I had a unique opportunity to shape public policy & bring about reform and change in governance. I am grateful to Arvind Kejriwal, the Hon'ble CM, for giving me this wonderful opportunity," Mr Khetan wrote on Twitter.
Comments
Mr Khetan said that besides pursuing routine cases, he would take up legal causes in the larger public interest.