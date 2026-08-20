56 Special E-Buses For Women In Delhi: Check Routes, Services

Delhi on Wednesday rolled out 56 dedicated women-only electric bus services, with women police personnel and Home Guards deployed on board and panic buttons directly linked to the Delhi Police's 112 emergency response system.

The services, aimed largely at working women and college students travelling during peak hours, include 30 Ladies Special trips on 15 high-demand routes and 26 University Ladies Special, or U-Spl, trips on 13 routes.

The rollout came as Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 200 new electric buses from the Delhi University Sports Complex, taking the capital's electric bus fleet past 5,000.

The women-only services will operate during the morning and evening peak hours, when demand from office-goers and students is at its highest.

Police, Home Guards On Board Women-Only Buses

Women's safety is at the centre of the new rollout.

Women police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed on the Ladies Special buses, while the services will be operated by female staff, according to the Delhi government.

The panic buttons installed inside the buses have also been integrated with the Delhi Police's 112 PCR emergency response system.

The integration is aimed at ensuring that an emergency alert from a bus reaches the police response network quickly, allowing for a faster response when a passenger seeks help.

The arrangements follow women's safety review meetings held in June, during which the Lieutenant Governor had directed the transport department to operate dedicated Ladies Only buses on identified high-demand and sensitive routes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative was aimed at ensuring safe, dignified and convenient travel for women and female students.

Where Will The Ladies Special Buses Run?

The 30 Ladies Special trips will operate on 15 high-demand routes connecting several of Delhi's major employment, commercial and institutional hubs.

These include Nehru Place, AIIMS, South Extension, R.K. Puram, Connaught Place, ITO, Delhi Secretariat, Karol Bagh, Kashmere Gate and Shivaji Stadium.

The 26 University Ladies Special trips, meanwhile, will operate on 13 routes aimed at improving connectivity for women students.

The services will connect several prominent Delhi University institutions, including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College, Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, ARSD College and Hansraj College.

200 New Electric Buses Hit Delhi Roads

The women-only services were launched alongside the induction of 200 new zero-emission electric buses into Delhi's public transport fleet.

The new buses comprise 88 12-metre electric buses and 112 DEVI 9-metre electric buses. All are low-floor and air-conditioned.

With their induction, Delhi's electric bus fleet has crossed 5,000, according to the government.

Ms Gupta said electric buses had been added steadily through 2026, with 500 buses inducted in February, 300 in March, 200 in April and 300 in July, followed by another 200 on Wednesday.

The city's overall bus fleet has now reached around 6,800, the government said.

Delhi plans to expand the total fleet to around 14,000 buses by 2028-29, while progressively moving DTC operations towards electric vehicles.

Delhi-Karnal Electric Bus Service Launched

A new Delhi-Karnal interstate electric bus service was also launched on Wednesday.

Five air-conditioned electric buses will operate on the route, with 10 trips scheduled daily in each direction.

The fare from Kashmere Gate to Karnal has been fixed at around Rs 212.

The route will cover Singhu Border, Rai, Bahalgarh, Murthal, Gannaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Madhuban.

Public EV Charging Station Opens At Rajghat

The government also inaugurated a public EV charging station at DTC's Rajghat Depot-1.

The facility has four chargers, each with a capacity of 240 kW, and can charge electric buses, heavy commercial electric vehicles and electric cars.

It is supported by a 1,600-kVA compact sub-station to provide power for the charging facility.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said the launch of the new electric buses and the charging station were important steps towards improving mobility, strengthening connectivity and promoting a green economy.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government remained focused on expanding Delhi's bus fleet to around 14,000 by 2028-29.