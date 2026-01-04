50-Year-Old Man Checks Into Delhi 5-Star Hotel, Dies By Suicide

The incident was reported from central Delhi's Le Meridien.
- A 50-year-old man died by suicide at Le Meridien hotel in Delhi
- The deceased was identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja
- He checked into the hotel on the same day he died by suicide
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
New Delhi:
A 50-year-old man has died by suicide in a five-star hotel in Delhi. The incident happened at Le Meridien in central Delhi, the police said.
The man has been identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja. He checked into the hotel on the same day he died by suicide.
He had also stayed there for some days earlier during Christmas.
The police said they are investigating the case.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world