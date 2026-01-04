Advertisement
50-Year-Old Man Checks Into Delhi 5-Star Hotel, Dies By Suicide

The man has been identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja. He checked into the hotel on the same day he died by suicide

Read Time: 1 min
Share
50-Year-Old Man Checks Into Delhi 5-Star Hotel, Dies By Suicide
The incident was reported from central Delhi's Le Meridien.
  • A 50-year-old man died by suicide at Le Meridien hotel in Delhi
  • The deceased was identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja
  • He checked into the hotel on the same day he died by suicide
New Delhi:

A 50-year-old man has died by suicide in a five-star hotel in Delhi. The incident happened at Le Meridien in central Delhi, the police said.

The man has been identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja. He checked into the hotel on the same day he died by suicide.

He had also stayed there for some days earlier during Christmas.

The police said they are investigating the case.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

