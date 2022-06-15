5 Injured After Being Hit By Water Tanker At Busy Market In Delhi's Badarpur

Badarpur, Delhi: The water tanker also damaged vegetable carts. (Representational)

Five people were injured after being run over by a speeding water tanker in a busy market in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening.

The video of the incident is being circulated on social media. In the video, the tanker is seen entering the market area, hitting the people before stopping nearby.

The tanker also damaged vegetable carts even as some people managed to save themselves.

Five people were injured and one of them has suffered serious injuries, police said.

A senior police officer said a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered.

The owner of the tanker has been detained. However, the driver is on the run. His mobile phone is also switched off and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police said.

