Unable To Pay Rent, Delhi Woman, 42, Dies By Suicide With 2 Daughters

Facing financial distress and unable to pay rent for two months, a 42-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide along with her two daughters, who were eight and 18 years old, in Southeast Delhi's Badarpur.

The police received a call on Wednesday about a foul smell emanating from the second floor of a house in Badarpur's Molarband area. When officials reached the house, they found the woman and her daughters' bodies in the room with foam coming out of their mouths.

The bodies were found in a decomposed condition and officials said they suspect that the woman, identified as Pooja, and her two daughters died four to five days ago.

Officials said preliminary investigation has revealed that Pooja and her daughters had consumed a poisonous substance.

"Alleged probable cause for taking this extreme step appears to be financial distress as they have not paid rent for the past two months," the police said in a statement.

"Crime team has been called to the spot and further legal action is being taken in the matter," the statement said.