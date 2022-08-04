5 Girls Drag School Junior By Her Hair, Post Video On Social Media In Delhi: Cops

The police said a report will be filed before the Juvenile Justice Board. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl student was dragged and thrashed allegedly by her five seniors outside a school in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, said police on Thursday.

According to the police, a video of the incident which took place on Wednesday was posted by the students on Instagram.

In the purported video, the girl can be seen dragged by her hair and thrashed by five girls. After some time, a man and an elder woman be seen coming to the rescue of the victim and stopping the accused girls.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said, on Wednesday, complainant Allamuddin, resident of Malkaganj turned up at Roop Nagar police station along with his daughter and alleged that some school girls had a fight with his daughter during the day and that at that time, they did not report the matter to the police and took primary treatment at HR Hospital.

Later, they found that the alleged girls had uploaded the video on Instagram, he said.

"A written complaint was tendered by the girl in this regard wherein she levelled allegation of beating by five girls ( all juveniles) whom she can identify, and all are studying in class 10th in her school. She was medically examined and as per provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, a DD entry was lodged and a police investigation report would be filed before the Juvenile Justice Board," the DCP said.

