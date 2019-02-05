5 Ashoka Road Bungalow Can Now Be Booked For Marriages On App

A person wanting to book the bungalow can check its availability on a particular date, charges

Holding wedding ceremonies and private parties in Lutyen's Delhi will now become easier as the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Monday launched a mobile app to book its 5 Ashoka Road Bungalow.

The launch of the mobile application named after ''5 Ashoka Road'' is a step towards ensuring the commitment of the government to provide speedy provisions of services to the citizens in a transparent and efficient manner, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the event.

"To that extent the launch of this app is a facility which demonstrates the commitment of our government for providing minimum government and maximum governance to the citizens," he said.

The minister said the app will enable an applicant to complete the entire booking process from anywhere, any time by using mobile phone. The procedure of booking has been made simpler with the provision of online payment and online cancellation.

A person wanting to book the 5 Ashoka Road, which is popular as a wedding venue, can also check its availability on a particular date, charges and rules among other details through the mobile application, an official said.

This app does away with the requirement of the physical presence of the applicant at the Directorate for either submitting form or getting a challan for making payments or obtaining authority slip.

The app is user friendly and works on any android based mobile phone.

The bungalow, located in Lutyens Delhi, is maintained by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (HUA). At present, one can only book it through the website of Directorate of Estates.

As per the booking''s guidelines, the ministry has made seven categories of applicants, including members of Parliament, central government employees and others, who are eligible to book the bungalow for wedding ceremonies and parties.