5 Ashoka Road Bungalow Can Soon Be Booked For Marriage On New App

The 5 Ashoka Road Bungalow is maintained by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

Holding wedding ceremonies and private parties in Lutyen's Delhi will become easier as the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is soon coming out with a mobile app to book its 5 Ashoka Road bungalow.

According to a ministry official, the trial run of the mobile application to be named after '5 Ashoka Road' is currently underway and it is expected to be launched in the next few days.

A person wanting to book the 5 Ashoka Road, which is popular as a wedding venue, can also check its availability on a particular date, charges and rules among other details through the mobile application, the official said.

The bungalow, located in Lutyens Delhi, is maintained by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (HUA). At present, one can only book it through the website of directorate of estates.

As per the plan, the app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

"The ministry has started trial run of the mobile application. During the run, we are closely monitoring the operation of app," the official said.

The trial run is likely to complete in next few days. Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will launch it either this month or next month, the official added.

As per the booking's guidelines, the ministry has made seven categories of applicants, including members of Parliament, central government employees and others, who are eligible to book the bungalow for wedding ceremonies and parties.

For more Delhi news, click here