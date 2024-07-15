Eviction Notice Given To 200 Ex-MPs For Overstaying In Official Bungalows

The source said no eviction notice has been issued to any former Union minister (Representational)

More than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs, who have yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, have been issued eviction notices, sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The notices have been issued under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

According to rules, the former MPs are required to vacate their official bungalows within a month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

"So far, more than 200 former MPs have been issued eviction notices for overstaying. They have been asked to vacate their official bungalows at the earliest. Process to send notices to more former MPs is underway," the sources told PTI.

If they fail to vacate their official accommodation at the earliest, teams of officials will soon be sent for "forceful eviction", the sources said.

Although the Lok Sabha Secretariat provides accommodation to the MPs, the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) ministry allots bungalows to the Union ministers in Lutyens' Delhi.

Eviction proceedings are launched if former ministers and former MPs fail to vacate their official bungalows within the stipulated time period.

Meanwhile, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been allotted 83 Lodhi Estate bungalow which was earlier occupied by a former central information commissioner, another source said.

The source said no eviction notice has been issued to any former Union minister for overstaying yet.

Over four former Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, have vacated their official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi so far.

Ms Irani vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens'

